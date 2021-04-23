Left Menu

Fire at Shanghai electronics factory kills 8

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire at an electronics factory in Shanghai killed eight people Friday including two firefighters, the city government announced.

The fire broke out at the Shengrui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. in the Chinese business capital's Jinshan district at 6:20 a.m., a government statement said.

It said rescue crews found the bodies of six employees and two firefighters who died in the blaze.

The cause was under investigation, the city government said.

