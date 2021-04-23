Fire at Shanghai electronics factory kills 8

Fire at Shanghai electronics factory kills 8PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:16 IST
A fire at an electronics factory in Shanghai killed eight people Friday including two firefighters, the city government announced.
The fire broke out at the Shengrui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. in the Chinese business capital's Jinshan district at 6:20 a.m., a government statement said.
It said rescue crews found the bodies of six employees and two firefighters who died in the blaze.
The cause was under investigation, the city government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
- Jinshan
- Shanghai) Co.
- Chinese
- Shengrui Electronic Technology
ALSO READ
'The Great Indian Kitchen' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021
China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26
Kerry heads to Shanghai for climate talks ahead of Earth Day
Shanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data
Shanghai half marathon ditches Adidas shirts ahead of Sunday's race