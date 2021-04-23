Left Menu

Guj: Minor brother-sister duo killed as roof plaster caves in

PTI | Surat | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:30 IST
Guj: Minor brother-sister duo killed as roof plaster caves in

An 11-year-old boy and his younger sister were killed and their parents sustained injuries after the roof plaster of a room at their residence fell on them in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when the family was asleep at their rented house in Ambar Colony of the city's Udhana area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Naitik Khatik and his eight-year-old sister Nidhi, police said.

''The roof plaster of their room, which was in a dilapidated condition, suddenly fell on the children and their parents when they were asleep. While the couple- Naresh Khatik and his wife Sharda- suffered minor injuries, their children died on the spot,'' Udhana police inspector M V Patel said.

On being informed, local residents and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the four family members.

Their injured couple is out of danger, he said.

The family was about to shift elsewhere from this rented house in the next few days as cracks had appeared on the roof plaster, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video. While you wont be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer thr...

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.Earlier on Frid...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 22 to Rs 2,795 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued t...

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021