Chhattisgarh CM urges uniform cost of COVID-19 vaccine for Centre, states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday urged that the cost of COVID-19 vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Baghel, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that, "The cost of COVID-19 vaccines should be same for both Centre and state government.

Chhattisgarh CM also urged that the states, who are producing the life-saving drugs, not to obstruct the supply of the same. He also asked the Centre to provide an 'action plan' for the vaccination drive for all above age 18 years, which will start on May 1.

"Please provide an action plan for vaccine availability to the states for running vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age from May 1," he added. Baghel had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister about the same issues he raised during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting through video conference with the Chief Ministers of the high burden states over the prevailing COVID-19 situation there. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Health Minister were present at the meeting along with the Chief Ministers of the various states.

According to official data, there are 1,22,751 active cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)