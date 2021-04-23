Left Menu

Chad holds funeral for late president amid rebel threat

Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they arent happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Debys son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government.

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:48 IST
Chad holds funeral for late president amid rebel threat
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chad's slain President Idriss Deby Itno is being buried Friday near his hometown after a state funeral in the capital, N'Djamena. The country faces an uncertain future. Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren't happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby's son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government. French President Emmanuel Macron is among the heads of state expected at the ceremony for the late president who ruled the Central African nation for 30 years and died at age 68. Deby, an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, was fatally wounded this week while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels, a military spokesman said Tuesday. The military council led by his son has some support from the army. Mahamat Deby is only one year older than his father was when his rebel forces overthrew the president in 1990. Many fear he will stay on beyond the 18-month transitional period.

Opposition parties have called for respect of the constitution, which leaves it to the president of the National Assembly to ensure an interim government. However, a statement attributed to the National Assembly president on Wednesday said he supported the decision to bypass him and instead appoint the military council to lead the transition. France, which bases its regional counterterrorism operations in Chad, has emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition.

Chad has provided pivotal troops to regional forces battling jihadists in northern Mali, which has been called the most dangerous UN peacekeeping mission in the world.

Deby's death was announced hours after he had been confirmed to have won a sixth term after facing minimal opposition. Several challengers chose to boycott the April 11 vote, fearing it would be rigged. The rebel group said to have killed Deby is known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. It has threatened to depose Deby's son, claiming it is advancing on the capital and its 1 million people. The rebel group's claim could not be independently verified. The ruling Transitional Military Council has warned that the fight was not yet over for control of Chad.

The group, known by its acronym FACT, said Friday that Chad's military carried out a bombardment Wednesday into Thursday with the aid of French monitoring systems that they said was meant to kill its leader. However, it said the attempt failed and it called on the international community to look into France's role in backing the transitional leadership.

After the state funeral and prayers at the Grand Mosque of N'Djamena, Deby's body will be flown to Amdjarass, a village about 1,000 km (621 miles) from the capital. Though he led an oil-producing country, critics denounce Deby for using proceeds toward his military and weapons rather than aid for Chadians. Despite criticism of his autocratic rule, Western nations consistently looked the other way as Deby's army became a key player in the fight against Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region and against Islamic extremists in the Sahel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Q1 PE investments in real estate total Rs 13,500 crore: Savills India

Private equity PE investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at USD1.9 billion about Rs 13,500 crore in the first quarter of 2021, according to property consulting firm Savills India. In Q1 2020, PE investment into the sect...

Study finds co-workers influence our food choices

The findings of a new large study on hospital employees suggest that people in our social networks influence the food we eat, both healthy and unhealthy. These findings may help guide efforts to improve population health. The findings of th...

Kejriwal's televised comments during meeting with PM draws Centre's ire; CMO 'regrets'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals televised comments during the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday regarding pandemic situation in the national capital and acute oxygen crisis in hospitals has triggered a row, with ...

Govt to provide free food grains to poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in May, June: Officials

The government will provide free food grains to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in May and June, officials said on Friday.They said 5-kg free food grains per person per month would be given to around 80 crore peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021