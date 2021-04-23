France and G5 states offered support to civilian-military transition in Chad -French source

France and G5 states offered support to civilian-military transition in Chad -French sourceReuters | N'djamena | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:53 IST
France and other G5 countries offered their common support towards a civilian-military transition in Chad for the good of regional stability, a French presidency source said on Friday after a meeting with the interim military council.
Chad's President Idriss Deby was killed in battle with rebel forces on Monday.
The violence in Chad has alarmed Western countries, which regarded Deby as an ally against militant Islamist groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Montpellier and Angers scrape into French Cup quarterfinals
Tennis-French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis
Photo of murdered French teacher Paty found in search, says prosecutor
Tennis-French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis
Expulsion of French ambassador: Pak govt may bow down to religious political party demand