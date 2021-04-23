Left Menu

France and G5 states offered support to civilian-military transition in Chad -French source

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:53 IST
France and G5 states offered support to civilian-military transition in Chad -French source
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

France and other G5 countries offered their common support towards a civilian-military transition in Chad for the good of regional stability, a French presidency source said on Friday after a meeting with the interim military council.

Chad's President Idriss Deby was killed in battle with rebel forces on Monday.

The violence in Chad has alarmed Western countries, which regarded Deby as an ally against militant Islamist groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM to attend ASEAN meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the meeting of leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN countries in Jakarta on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.The ASEAN Leaders will discuss the situat...

Wizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%

Wizz Air is planning to fly 60 to 80 of its 2019 capacity this summer, said its chief executive, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for the travel situation to improve but with some restrictions in place.Im expecting something betwe...

Sowing of summer crops increased by 21.5 pc from last year

Sowing of summer crops is 21.5 per cent higher than last year to exceed 73.76 lakh hectares till today against 60.67 lakh hectares during the same period a year ago, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday. As on Apri...

Russia says 6.8 mln people have had both COVID-19 vaccine shots

Russia has administered both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine to 6.8 million people, while 11.1 million have received the first shot, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.Russia, she said in televised comments, has produced 27.9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021