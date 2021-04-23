Russia says 6.8 mln people have had both COVID-19 vaccine shots

Russia has administered both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine to 6.8 million people, while 11.1 million have received the first shot, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

Russia, she said in televised comments, has produced 27.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 15 million have been made available on the civilian market.

