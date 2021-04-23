Singapore PM to attend ASEAN meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the meeting of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Jakarta on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

"The ASEAN Leaders will discuss the situation in Myanmar, which has had a serious impact on the peace and stability of ASEAN and the region," the statement said.

Lee will be accompanied by the minister for foreign affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

