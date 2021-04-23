Left Menu

Singapore PM to attend ASEAN meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:46 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the meeting of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Jakarta on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

"The ASEAN Leaders will discuss the situation in Myanmar, which has had a serious impact on the peace and stability of ASEAN and the region," the statement said.

Lee will be accompanied by the minister for foreign affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

