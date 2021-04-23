Left Menu

Centre's vaccine policy for above 18 'unfair' to states, says Punjab CM

Terming the new COVID-19 vaccination policy for people above 18 age group as "unfair" to the states, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday sought Centre-State parity in vaccination for the said age group from May 1, while calling for urgent steps to ensure adequate oxygen supply.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:00 IST
Centre's vaccine policy for above 18 'unfair' to states, says Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Terming the new COVID-19 vaccination policy for people above 18 age group as "unfair" to the states, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday sought Centre-State parity in vaccination for the said age group from May 1, while calling for urgent steps to ensure adequate oxygen supply. DUring the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of the worst hit states, Captain Amarinder said his government has adopted all measures to minimise demand for oxygen and demanded that the Central government must ensure that all commitments as per the allocation are complied with by liquid oxygen manufacturers in other states.

"Punjab's supplies come from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and there are reports of supplies being hijacked," he said. On the vaccination front, the Chief Minister said at the rates declared by one manufacturer, the cost to the Punjab government will be over Rs 1,000 crores. He sought central government funding for vaccination, with permission to make the cost a fit charge on SDRF funds in the interim.

"Regular vaccine supply must be ensured to maintain the supply chain to the last vaccination booth. Due to supply shortage, the vaccination in last one week has been slightly low --around 75-80,000 daily. While Punjab received fresh supplies yesterday on (Thursday) the current stocks can last only three days as demand for vaccine is increasing," he stressed. The Chief Minister also expressed concern over lack of clarity on the quantity of vaccine to be made available by Centre after May 1, and how the manufacturers will regulate supplies to different States and private purchasers. "The state government, on its part, has constituted an Expert Group under virologist Dr. Gagandeep Kang to advise on our vaccination strategy for 18-45 years, which states have been allowed to vaccinate at their cost," he disclosed.

He also pointed to the shortage and blackmarketing of medicines like anti-viral drug Remdesivir and Toci. Though the Central Government was making efforts to increase their supply, he said a clearer messaging was required to inform the public that "they are not magic wands", and also about available substitutes. Citing the increase in the number of cases to around 5000 per day, with 10 per cent positivity in the last one week, from around 3000/day with 8 per cent positivity during the last video conference on April 8, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to direct central institutions like AIIMS Bathinda, PGI Satellite Centres and Military Hospitals in Punjab to provide additional Covid beds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of high burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Noting that the virus is affecting several states as...

EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 1.8 bln doses of vaccine - EU official

The European Union has sealed the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal, agreeing to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech , an EU official told Reuters on Friday.The official did not give a timeline ...

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients should avoid rushing to big hospitals: Official

If people who test positive for COVID-19 are in case asymptomatic, they should avoid rushing immediately to big hospitals, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash appealed to the public here on Friday.When all positive people wi...

IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations across India

The Indian Air Force on Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to various filling stations across the country and deployed its aircraft for transportation of medical personnel and medicines in helping civil authorities deal with surging C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021