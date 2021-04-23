Antilia bomb scare case: NIA gets custody of cop Sunil Mane

A special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai on Friday remanded police officer Sunil Mane to the central probe agency's custody till April 28 in the Antilia bomb scare case, and also extended till May 5 the judicial remand of suspended assistant inspector Sachin Vaze.

The NIA had, earlier in the day, arrested inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives- laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mane is the third police officer to be arrested in the case, after Vaze and the latter's Crime Branch colleague Riyaz Kazi.

Both Vaze and Kazi are presently in judicial custody.

The NIA is probing the role played by Vaze and others in an incident in February this year when an explosives laden vehicle was found parked near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Hiran was found dead a few days later in neighbouring Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)