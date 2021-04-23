C'garh: Two IEDs recovered in Sukma

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district were recovered by security forces on Friday, an official said.

The IEDs were planted in Jagargunda-Kondasavli area and were unearthed by a patrolling team of the CRPF's 231 Battalion, he said.

The IEDs were defused on the spot itself, the official informed.

