59 women help desks established in police stations across Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:08 IST
Police on Friday said it has established 59 women help desks in police stations across Kashmir in order to make them more friendly and accessible to women.

These women help desks will be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station, a police spokesman said.

He said the in-charges at these help desks are women police officials who are trained to manage women-related cases.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has directed for these help desks to give required assurance and support to the women approaching them, the spokesman said.

The IGP also directed the help desks to transfer cases to the departments concerned and take a timely follow-up.

Kumar further said that necessary training, orientation and sensitisation of the staff working at these women help desks will be prioritised.

The help desks will increase the comfort of women approaching the police for counselling and reporting any offence while also increasing their confidence to report abuse at police stations.

The IGP emphasised that these help desks will reduce response time of the police to a situation or crisis.

