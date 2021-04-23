DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 23

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 23

** LJUBLJANA - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou laid a wreath at the Monument to the Victims of all Wars in Ljubljana during a visit to Slovenia at the invitation of her counterpart Borut Pahor. ** LISBON - Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva opens conference EU-Africa Green Investment Forum - 0800 GMT. ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein hold news conference on reopening the country - 1200 GMT. ** GENEVA - WHO to mark one-year anniversary of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator - 1300 GMT. ** LISBON - Portugal's Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho holds workshop with several EU defense ministers and secretaries of state about the Strategic Compass - 1530 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shan Mahmood Qureshi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hold talks in Istanbul - 1600 GMT. ** HANOI - Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate. ** WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at a U.S. climate summit - 1330 GMT. BELGRADE/PRISTINA - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits Kosovo and Serbia (final day). LONDON - Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will be hosting Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to discuss the UK-Australia free trade agreement. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) vice president Lars Schaade speak to reporters on the coronavirus situation - 0800 GMT. DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister and the Minister of Investment will give a media briefing on the five-year progress made under Vision 2030, a broad package of reforms to transform the economy of the world's top oil exporter - 0900 GMT. SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends Climate Change summit organized by the U.S. by video link and delivers a message. MADRID - Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at the Leaders Summit on Climate. He will participate in the session on economic opportunities of climate action - 1300 GMT. ANKARA - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey on Friday on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu (to Apr. 24)

JAKARTA - Foreign Ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states meet in Jakarta one day before a leaders summit. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meets Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Brussels. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the signing of an agreement on connectivity (Memorandum of Understanding, MOU) with Portugal - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts Swiss president for talks on EU-Swiss relations. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 24 MOSCOW - Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will visit Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart. (To Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 26 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Honduran Foreign Minister Foreign Affairs Lisandro Rosales Banegas in Moscow - 1000 GMT.

** GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 KATUNAYAKE , SRI LANKA - China’s State Councilor and Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe will be in Sri Lanka to hold bilateral discussions with government officials. SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, will be on a virtual visit to San Francisco. (To Apr. 28) GENEVA - United Nations calls meeting of Greece, Britain, Turkey and the two rival sides on ethnically partitioned Cyprus to establish whether there is common ground for resumption of peace talks. (To April 29)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

** MOSCOW - Foreign minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov meets with foreign minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard in Moscow - 0900 GMT. VIENNA – 16th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Via videoconference.

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 29

** BRUSSELS - EU development ministers will meet in virtual format to hold an orientation debate on the future of the European financial architecture for development (EFAD). LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 ** BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at BusinessEurope event about the planned EU-Mercosur free trade agreement - 1300 GMT.

CHAD - Chad President election. BENIN - Benin President election. DJIBOUTI - President election.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at an online event on the macroeconomic environment one year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe. - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 4 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold negotiations with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow.

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will visit Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 6

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit. PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 10 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis. PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 22 PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 23 CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 1

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 5

GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 6

MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election. IRAQ - Iraqi Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 7 BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 MONGOLIA – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 10

DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

