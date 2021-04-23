Left Menu

Man killed, two injured as truck rams motorcycle

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:50 IST
Man killed, two injured as truck rams motorcycle

A man was killed and two others were injured seriously when a truck hit their two-wheeler here, police said on Friday.

Hitesh Munna Raut (28), a resident of Rathi Layout, was killed in the accident on Thursday night.

Gangadhar Chhatri (23) and Roshan Chatur (29) were injured seriously, police said.

The three, all of them vegetable vendors, were returning on a single two-wheeler after closing their shops at night.

A truck driven by Mangesh Kamble, also a vegetable vendor and a friend of the deceased, hit them at Purushottam Nagar turning.

Hitesh Raut died in hospital.

A case of rash driving was registered against Kamble who fled from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's climate summit zeroes in on technology to help fight global warming

U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on the transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he is hosting that seeks to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Nations that wo...

Declare health emergency in UP: Congress

The Congress on Friday demanded that a health emergency be declared in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that medicines are being sold on black market with coronavirus patients dying for want of treatment.Patients are dying for want of beds and oxyge...

Germany lists India as coronavirus "high incidence area"

Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus high incidence areas due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Friday. People returning to Germa...

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanons economic woes.The country is already in the throes of a deep financial cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021