Man killed, two injured as truck rams motorcycle

A man was killed and two others were injured seriously when a truck hit their two-wheeler here, police said on Friday.

Hitesh Munna Raut (28), a resident of Rathi Layout, was killed in the accident on Thursday night.

Gangadhar Chhatri (23) and Roshan Chatur (29) were injured seriously, police said.

The three, all of them vegetable vendors, were returning on a single two-wheeler after closing their shops at night.

A truck driven by Mangesh Kamble, also a vegetable vendor and a friend of the deceased, hit them at Purushottam Nagar turning.

Hitesh Raut died in hospital.

A case of rash driving was registered against Kamble who fled from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)