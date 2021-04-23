Attacker stabs female police official near Paris
An attacker armed with a knife stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The victim died of her injuries, BFM TV and Europe 1 reported. The Versailles prosecutor was investigating, officials said.Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:02 IST
An attacker armed with a knife stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
The victim died of her injuries, BFM TV and Europe 1 reported. The attacker's motives were not immediately clear. Darmanin said he was headed to the scene.
The assailant was shot and overpowered by police officers, French media reported. The Versailles prosecutor was investigating, officials said.
