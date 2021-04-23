Two die, seven taken ill after consuming 'lassi'

Two people died and seven others were taken ill in Haryana's Jind on Friday after they drank “lassi”, in which it is suspected that a lizard may have fallen when it was being prepared in an electric blender.

The incident took place in Padana village, a police official from the Gatauli chowki in Jind said.

He said some people had gathered in their neighbourhood and were having “lassi” prepared by a family.

Villagers suspected that a lizard may have fallen when the “lassi” was being prepared, the police official said, adding that those who died were aged 50 and 60.

“Nine people were taken ill, out of which two died and three were discharged after treatment. Four others were admitted to different hospitals in Hisar and Jind, with one of them in a serious condition,” he said.

Samples of the drink have been taken and sent for testing, he said.

