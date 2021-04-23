BRO constructs 160-ft-long bailey bridge to connect Punjab village with Jammu

BRO constructs 160-ft-long bailey bridge to connect Punjab village with JammuPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:24 IST
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a 160-foot-long bailey bridge on the Tarnah river to connect Sakol village in Punjab with Jammu, an official statement said on Friday.
The bridge will provide a much-needed lifeline to the village's residents, who had to go through a lot of hardship to cross the ''dreaded'' river every year during monsoon, it noted.
BRO workers worked relentlessly round-the-clock and finished the construction of the double-decker bridge in five days, the statement said.
The bridge lies on the Chadwal-Sanjimore-Hariyachak-Paharpur-Simbal stretch, the BRO stated.
''Every year a pontoon bridge was required to be launched for crossing the river and delaunched (removed) after receding of water levels post-monsoon. Now, this bridge will provide all-weather connectivity between both the regions,'' it said.
