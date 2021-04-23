Left Menu

Don't lose hope amid pandemic, things will change, says outgoing CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday asked the young members of the bar council not to lose hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic as things will eventually get better.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:26 IST
Outgoing Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde. Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday asked the young members of the bar council not to lose hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic as things will eventually get better. "To the young members of the bar who are disheartened by the evident events of the pandemic, I want to say, do not lose hope. Carry on. Things will change," said CJI Bobde. Speaking on the changes induced by the pandemic, CJI Bobde underscored the importance of artificial intelligence in today's world.

"We decided to move towards artificial intelligence because I think it is futile to ignore it. I think if we do not adopt artificial intelligence, we wll find ourselves at great disadvantage," he added. Justice Bobde is set to be replaced by Justice NV Ramana. Justice Ramana will assume charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24.

"Brother Bobde entered the highest office with the vision of transforming the justice delivery system with modern technology. Unfortunately, Covid proved to be a stumbling block. Yet, brother Bobde did not lose hope," CJI-designate, Justice Ramana said. Ramana guided the legal service authorities to provide assistance to vulnerable groups during the challenge posed by COVID-19 as executive chairman of NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).The Legal Service Authorities (LSAs) were at the forefront of providing legal, non-legal, and financial assistance under the leadership of Justice Ramana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

