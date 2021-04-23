Left Menu

23-04-2021
Scoreboard during IPL game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Scoreboard Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock c Henriques b Hooda 3 Rohit Sharma c Allen b Shami 63 Ishan Kishan c Rahul b Bishnoi 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Gayle b Bishnoi 33 Kieron Pollard not out 16 Hardik Pandya c Hooda b Arshdeep 1 Krunal Pandya c Pooran b Shami 3 Jayant Yadav not out 0 Extras (b-4, w-2) 6 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 131 Fall of Wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-105, 4-112, 5-122, 6-130 Bowling: Moises Henriques 3-0-12-0, Deepak Hooda 3-0-15-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-21-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-21-2, Fabian Allen 3-0-30-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-28-1. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

