Kerala businessman threatened, relieved of money; one held

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:49 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 23 (PTI): A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified asDivya Darshan, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

The businessman Haneef, who was in Dubai, came here on a business tripto securea licence for bauxite mining.

He got in touch with the accused who claimed he had high- profile contacts and took money from him.

The accused then called Haneef to a flat in the city and kept him confined there for two months, saying he had a threat to his life.

Later, Darshan and his associates demanded Rs 30 lakh and Rs 55 lakh from him on two occasions.

Based on a complaint from Haneef, the accused was arrested.

His associates would be traced and arrested soon, the Commissioner said.

