Left Menu

Indian Navy to send high-tech equipment to Indonesia to help trace missing submarine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:38 IST
Indian Navy to send high-tech equipment to Indonesia to help trace missing submarine

The Indian Navy on Friday decided to send a high-tech equipment to Indonesia to help the country find an attack submarine that went missing with 53 people on board, officials said.

The decision came a day after the Indian Navy deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) to support the Indonesian Navy's search and rescue mission for the missing submarine.

The Navy officials said the ''intervention system'' being airlifted to Indonesia is part of the Indian Navy's second DSRV.

They said ''intervention system'' is capable of tracing any submarine at ''great depth''.

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise around the Bali Strait on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto and assured him of India's full support to Indonesia in tracing the submarine.

The intervention system will be airlifted to Indonesia by Saturday, the officials said.

The Indian Navy sent the DSRV following an alert it received through the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) about the missing Indonesian submarine.

India is among a few countries globally which are capable of undertaking search and rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV.

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the two navies share a strong partnership of operational cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

3 IAF planes to airlift high-tech submarine rescue equipment to Indonesia

Three transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF will transport submarine rescue equipment to Indonesia on Saturday to help the country trace an attack submarine that went missing with 53 people on board, officials said.The decision to ...

Serbia, IMF agree new non-financial, advisory deal - statement

Serbia and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new non-financial and advisory deal tailored to help Belgrade maintain growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the lender said in a statement on Friday. Serbias economy contrac...

Oxygen Express reaches Maha; Nagpur, Nashik regions to get life-saving gas

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam returned to Maharashtra on Friday, four days after it started its journey.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to t...

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings KL Rahul not out 60 Mayank Agarwal c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 25 Chris Gayle not out 43 Extras W-3, NB-1 4 Total 1321 in 17.4 overs Fall of wicket 53-1 Bowling Trent Boult 2.4-0-30-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-31-0, Jasprit Bumr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021