U.S. seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing but still early, official says

U.S. seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing but still early, official saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:40 IST
The United States is seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing after a huge buildup near Ukraine but it's still early and Moscow's announcement of its redeployment alone is "insufficient to give us comfort," a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters on Friday.
"It's a bit too soon to tell exactly what forces are withdrawing and exactly what equipment appears to be left behind. But I can just tell you, we're looking very, very closely," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Russia announced on Thursday it had completed a "snap inspection" of military drills in its south and west after weeks of tensions with the West over its concentration of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Honduran delegation starts U.S. talks seeking aid for hurricane damage
Australia's Westpac sued over consumer credit insurance sales
West Bengal Assembly polls: Tea garden workers hope for better future amid promises by political parties
U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
Security forces kill 11 protesters in northwestern Myanmar-media