Canadian PM Trudeau receives first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy, telling reporters "I'm very excited" as the needle entered his arm.

Afterwards he posed for television cameras and photographers with his thumbs up and then watched as his wife Sophie received her first shot. Sophie came down with a mild case of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

