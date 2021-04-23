Left Menu

Man held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:28 IST
Man held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Delhi

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly storing oxygen gas cylinders at his house in southwest Delhi's Dashrathpuri in violation of rules, police said.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar (51), they said, adding that 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small cylinders were recovered from his possession.

A secret informer told the patrolling staff about oxygen cylinders being kept illegally at Dashrathpuri, police said, adding that a raid was conducted at the said venue.

A total of 32 big cylinders with a capacity of 67 litres of oxygen each and 16 small cylinders with a capacity of 10 litres each were found at the ground floor of the accused’s house, police said.

''During inquiry, it came to the fore that the accused dealt in trading of industrial gases, but he did not have a license for it… he used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and sell them at Rs 12,500 per cylinder to the needy,'' said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

A case has been registered against Kumar under relevant sections of law, he said, adding that search operation will also be conducted at the accused’s main godown in west Delhi's Mayapuri.

The seized cylinders will be released by the court on Saturday to an authorised gas vendor or any hospital that is in need of oxgen amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the officer added.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the U.S. case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea ...

Noida: 12 repeat offenders fined Rs 10,000 each for violating COVID protocols

Twelve people were fined Rs 10,000 each after they were found roaming in public places without a face mask for the second time in violation of COVID-19 protocols, the Noida Police said on Friday.Overall, 853 people were fined across Noida a...

Bengal reports record spike of 12,876 COVID cases, 59 new deaths

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.Sin...

SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musks rapidly expanding company.The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the Intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021