Ex-police officer Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 in Floyd case

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 04:00 IST
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted this week of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year, will be sentenced on June 16, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said on Friday. Chauvin faces a combined 75 years in prison for the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after being found guilty on Tuesday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will sentence Chauvin.

In a separate action on Friday, Cahill ordered that identifying information about the jurors in the high-profile case remain sealed for at least 180 days. In a May 2020 confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee for more than nine minutes into the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed and prone Black man who was being arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

The most serious charge, second-degree murder, carries a sentence of 12-1/2 years to 40 years, depending on the defendant's past record and whether the judge believes there were aggravating factors in the crime.

