BSF opens fire on Pak drones along IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:56 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early on Saturday opened fire on two Pakistani drones after they entered Indian airspace from across the International Border (IB) here, officials said.

Both the drones returned to Pakistani side after the BSF fired around 15 rounds in an attempt to bring them down in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector between 4.30 am and 4.45 am, the officials said.

Pakistan is using drones to drop weapons and drugs with the latest attempt coming at a time when there is peace on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir after India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the 2003 ceasefire agreement from the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

“Two drones were spotted hovering in Jabbowal and Vikram border outpost areas in Arnia this morning. Both the drones returned to Pakistani side after the alert BSF personnel fired on them,” a BSF official said.

He said the whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation was carried out to ensure that there was no dropping from the drones before returning to Pakistan.

However, nothing objectionable was found on the ground so far, the official of the border guarding force said.

