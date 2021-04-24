CBI searches ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's house in Nagpur

The CBI is carrying out searches at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence and other locations here on Saturday after it registered a case against him in connection with allegations of corruption.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived in Nagpur on Friday night and launched searches on Saturday morning, sources in the agency said.

Deshmukh's house in Nagpur is located at GPO Square in Civil Lines area.

The CBI team is also likely to visit Katol town, Deshmukh's constituency, located around 60 kms from Nagpur, they said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh after carrying out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into the allegations of bribery against him levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI is also carrying out searches at a number of locations, including Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had resigned as a minister earlier this month after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

