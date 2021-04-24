Left Menu

Additional health professionals deployed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital in Delhi

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) COVID hospital in Delhi to cater to the current surge in COVID-19 case, said a government release on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:44 IST
Additional health professionals deployed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) COVID hospital in Delhi to cater to the current surge in COVID-19 case, said a government release on Saturday. "As against 294 doctors and health workers in 2020, 378 have been mobilised in 2021. These include 164 doctors in 2021 as against 132 doctors in 2020. Last year, only 18 specialists were mobilised, as against 43 specialists and 17 super specialists this year," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

This year, the manpower mobilisation has been accomplished at a very short notice of three days only. The highly-skilled specialists and super specialists have been deployed in the facility this time from the already stretched resources from the service hospitals. By all considerations, efforts at SVP facility this year are more than last year and much faster as well.

This year, when the facility was reopened on April 19, 2021 with provision of 250 beds, all the 250 beds were occupied within two hours of opening the facility, owing to the enormous surge in COVID cases in Delhi. All these patients were critical and oxygen dependent. The critical patients admitted this time are in excess of more than 85 per cent at any given point of time (more than eight times compared to last year's worst peak), the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis.

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless Delhis Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis....

Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.The coronavirus crisis center said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had be...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...

Special corridor facilitated for oxygen tanker to reach Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in eastern Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday created a green corridor and helped Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the eastern part of the national capital to get an oxygen tanker, officials said.According to police, a message and calls were received from the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021