Left Menu

Union ministers instructed by Centre to inspect healthcare facilities: MoS G Kishan Reddy

As COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, the Centre has instructed all union ministers to visit and inspect healthcare facilities in hospitals across the country, informed Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:08 IST
Union ministers instructed by Centre to inspect healthcare facilities: MoS G Kishan Reddy
MoS G Kishan Reddy inspecting a COVID hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, the Centre has instructed all union ministers to visit and inspect healthcare facilities in hospitals across the country, informed Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Saturday. While speaking to the the media after a visit to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Reddy said that there is no shortage of beds or Remdesivir in the hospital.

"As per the central government's instructions, all the union ministers will now visiting various hospitals across the country to inspect and examine the situation of Covid treatment at various hospitals," he said. "As per the Centre's instructions, I have come to visit Gandhi and King Koti hospitals and will be visiting other hospitals tomorrow," he said.

He added that the Central has provided two units for the extraction of oxygen from the air. "Each of these two units can extract up to two thousand liters of Oxygen from the air per minute and will become functional very shortly. Two more units for oxygen extraction will be provided to Karimnagar and Warangal hospitals," Reddy said.

The minister further said that Telangana will be receiving nearly about 360 metric tons of oxygen from 12 different oxygen manufacturing units that are situated in various parts of the country. Speaking about the shortage of Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines, he said that to meet the requirements of Remdesivir and the vaccines, manufacturing units are working for 24 hours on three shifts. He further mentioned that military aeroplanes are also being used for the shipment of oxygen.

"The Central Government is helping the states on the basis of the total population and the number of Covid cases. The government is not partial towards any state in the country," he added. Reddy further appealed to the people to come forward and co-operate with the government to win the fight against the pandemic. He said that people must get themselves tested even if they have the slightest symptoms.

He further mentioned that it is the duty of the State Government to make sure that there is no black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders. As many as 7,432 new COVID-19 cases, 2,157 recoveries and 33 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday.

According to the State Health Department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 3,87,106 including 3,26,997 discharges and 1,961 deaths. The number of active cases in the state is 58,148. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually wh...

Israel and Palestinians clash on Gaza border as Jerusalem Ramadan violence flares

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Saturday drawing retaliatory air strikes, the Israeli military said, after nightly Ramadan clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police had resumed in Jerusal...

Punjab govt imposes ban on sand mining at night

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a ban on sand mining at night, according to a statement. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a review meeting over the issue, directed police and the Enforcement Directorate Mining to...

Guj: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarats Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021