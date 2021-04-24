Property dealer shot dead in Rajasthan's Kota
One bullet hit the property dealers son, who had to undergo a surgery on Friday night, the ASP said, adding that he is out of danger now.The accused may have used a country-made pistol, he added, stressing that attempts are on to nab them.Three of the accused were identified as Harish Meena, Banti Vardhan and Narendra.PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:14 IST
A 48-year-old property dealer was shot dead at his home in Kota’s Subhas Nagar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night and the dead has been identified as Balraj Singh Jadon (48).
His younger son was also injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Commenting on it, Kota ASP Rajesh Meel said four people shot the property dealer dead after an altercation. The bullets pierced his neck and chest, resulting in his death on the spot, Meel said. One bullet hit the property dealer's son, who had to undergo a surgery on Friday night, the ASP said, adding that he is out of danger now.
The accused may have used a country-made pistol, he added, stressing that attempts are on to nab them.
Three of the accused were identified as Harish Meena, Banti Vardhan and Narendra. Two of them--Harish and Banti Vardhan--are history-sheeters, the officer said. Prima facie, a dispute over some property and extortion may be the reason behind the crime, he said. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Saturday morning, Anantpura police station ASI Raghuraj Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Where did you take Covid vaccine?' asks Meenakshi Lekhi to Rahul Gandhi
SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw himself as amicus curiae in suo motu case related to national plan on COVID-19.
SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus, raps some senior lawyers for imputing motives to it
Harish Salve refers to criticism by some lawyers on being appointed amicus curiae in COVID related matter in Supreme Court.
SC appoints senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae to assist it in suo motu case on COVID-19 management.