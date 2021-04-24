Left Menu

Property dealer shot dead in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:14 IST
A 48-year-old property dealer was shot dead at his home in Kota’s Subhas Nagar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night and the dead has been identified as Balraj Singh Jadon (48).

His younger son was also injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Commenting on it, Kota ASP Rajesh Meel said four people shot the property dealer dead after an altercation. The bullets pierced his neck and chest, resulting in his death on the spot, Meel said. One bullet hit the property dealer's son, who had to undergo a surgery on Friday night, the ASP said, adding that he is out of danger now.

The accused may have used a country-made pistol, he added, stressing that attempts are on to nab them.

Three of the accused were identified as Harish Meena, Banti Vardhan and Narendra. Two of them--Harish and Banti Vardhan--are history-sheeters, the officer said. Prima facie, a dispute over some property and extortion may be the reason behind the crime, he said. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Saturday morning, Anantpura police station ASI Raghuraj Singh said.

