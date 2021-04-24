UP: Four killed, seven injured in road accident

Four people were killed and seven others seriously injured here when a speeding truck rammed into two jeeps, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the truck hit three vehicles, including two jeeps, near Suhaval village on Friday.

The injured were referred to Varanasi for treatment. Occupants of the two jeeps were returning from a 'tilak' ceremony (pre-wedding ritual) in Mau district. The two jeeps had stopped on the roadside in Suhaval village when the speeding truck coming from Chiraiyyakot hit them, the SP said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, where four people succumbed. The deceased were identified as Ramjeet Singh, Devesh Sharma, Sachita Singh and Janardan Chauhan, police said.

