Left Menu

Centre guides states, UTs on implementing COVID vaccine strategy from May 1

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new vaccination strategy (Phase-3) to combat COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:25 IST
Centre guides states, UTs on implementing COVID vaccine strategy from May 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new vaccination strategy (Phase-3) to combat COVID-19 situation. To review their augmentation plans so as to strengthen the existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for COVID patients, Dr R S Sharma mentioned that the CoWIN platform has now stabilized and is working at scale flawlessly. It is equipped to handle the complexities of the new phase of vaccination starting from May 1. He highlighted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by States/UTs as any incorrect data would compromise the integrity of the entire system.

With regards to the Phase III Vaccination strategy from May 1, 2021, the states were specifically advised to register additional private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, industry associations coordinating with designated appropriate authority, the mechanism for applications/requests and their processing and monitoring of pendency of registration. It was also advised to monitor the number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on COWIN and schedule vaccination for eligible populations for providing adequate visibility of vaccination slots on COWIN. Sates were said to rioritize decisions regarding direct procurement of vaccines by the State, UT government.

The states were advised to publicize about the facility of "only online registration" for age groups 18-45 years. To prepare and implement a comprehensive plan for augmentation, the states were advised to Identify additional dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and prepare field hospital facilities either through DRDO, CSIR or similar agencies in the public and private sector and ensure adequacy in terms of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and oxygen supplies.

It was said that setting up centralized call center-based services for allocation of beds and deploy of requisite human resources with proper training and mentoring of doctors and nurses for management of patients and strengthening ambulance services. The States were also advised to maintain a real-time record for available beds and make it easily accessible to the general public and create guidelines and enable states to take over private health facilities to provide COVID-19 care. With expanding designated COVID-19 care facilities for isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients as all those who either cannot isolate at home and/or are willing for institutional isolation will have access to the requisite space and care.

Various steps taken by the Union Government to augment hospital infrastructure in the States and UTs were reiterated, such as the Union Government's instructions to hospitals under the control of central departments/PSUs to set up exclusively dedicated hospitals or separate blocks within the hospitals. The plan to set up temporary COVID care facilities and makeshift hospitals, including ICU beds, in coordination with the DRDO and CSIR-CBRI, was reiterated.

The States/UTs were guided to coordinate with corporate entities/PSUs/Government departments for their CSR funds to facilitate setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary COVID care facilities. Cooperation with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for repurposing healthcare facilities (spread across 18 regional offices) for the creation of COVID facilities was also advised. They were also advised to use railway coaches for management of mild cases. Details of availability of 3,816 such coaches, across 16 Zones of Railways have been shared with the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre, AAP govt to coordinate to provide oxygen in Delhi hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.The court made it c...

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate: Kejriwal.

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate Kejriwal....

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021