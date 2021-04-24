ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killingsPTI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:43 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that Southeast Asian leaders have demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader in the Indonesian capital.
The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in the talks Saturday in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, Widodo said, adding that the situation in the troubled Southeast Asian nation is unacceptable.
