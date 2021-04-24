Agra: 8-year-old girl killed, woman hurt in accident
An 8-year-old girl was killed and a woman injured in an accident involving a speeding truck in the Shamsabad area here on Saturday, police said.The truck driver has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, they said. The speeding truck hit the woman and 8-year-old Shakshi, SHO Pradeep Kumar said.PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:45 IST
The truck driver has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, they said. Police said the incident took place at Jaroli Bypass in Shamsabad. The speeding truck hit the woman and 8-year-old Shakshi, SHO Pradeep Kumar said. The SHO added that they have lodged a case on a complaint by the victim's family. The driver has been arrested and the truck seized, he said.
