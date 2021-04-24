Maha: 10-year-old girl dies of electric shock at home

A 10-year-old girl died of electric shock after holding an iron grill in her house in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Anjurphata area on Friday and a probe was on to find out why electricity was passing through the iron grill in her home, a Narpoli police station official said.

