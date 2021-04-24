Left Menu

Five Bangladeshis apprehended in Bengal's Nadia district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:28 IST
Five Bangladeshis apprehended in Bengal's Nadia district

Five Bangladeshis have been apprehended by the BSF at Jhorpara outpost in West Bengal's Nadia district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Saturday.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabbed the infiltrators -- residents of Bagerhat, Narail and Jessore districts of the neighbouring country - around midnight on Friday, the statement said.

One of them said he came to India for medical treatment, and the other four claimed they were looking for work as labourers or domestic helps in cities such as Kolkata and Mumbai.

All five of them were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on ''humanitarian grounds'' after investigation, and no charges were pressed on them, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Former Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.Shekhar was currently the vice president of ...

'Varuna' naval exercise between India, France to begin on Sunday

The nineteenth edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise Varuna -2021 will begin on Sunday. The three-day exercise will see high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, inte...

Nagaland stops administering first dose of COVID vaccine due to shortage

The Nagaland government has stopped administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines due to a shortage of vials but is continuing the immunisation drive for people who will get the second shot, an official said on Saturday.The state is cur...

In historic move, Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and is set to further strain already frayed ties between the two NATO allies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021