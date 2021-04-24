Bus driver suspended for beating guest worker for not wearing mask

A state transport corporation bus driver, who allegedly beat a guest worker with a stick at a bus stand in Angamally town for not wearing a mask, was suspended on Saturday.

The action was taken after examining the probe report filed by the Vigilance squad Inspector concerned, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation said in a release.

''We received a complaint that a guest worker was beaten up on April 22.

A video was also found in which the driver was seen beating up the man,'' KSRTC said.

The corporation did not clarify whether it was CCTV footage or filmed by someone in the bus stand.

The KSRTC said the guest worker reached the bus stand without wearing a mask, ''but the driver could have intimated the police or authorities concerned, instead of beating him''.

