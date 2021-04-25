Left Menu

Bengal govt makes wearing masks mandatory in public places as COVID cases surge

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 00:40 IST
Bengal govt makes wearing masks mandatory in public places as COVID cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Saturday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places amid surging COVID-19 cases and directed the police to initiate legal action against the violators under the Disaster Management Act, according to an order.

''Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is grave, all persons are to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety norms of wearing a facial mask and maintaining social distancing whenever they go out in public place,'' the order issued on Saturday evening stated.

Administrative and police authorities are directed to enforce the orders and take legal actions against the violators of social distancing and mask norms under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it said.

Section 51 of the Act states that violation of restrictive measures will attract imprisonment for a term that may extend up to a year or a fine or both.

''Cases shall be started and prosecutions should be initiated strictly,'' it said.

The police on Saturday booked at least 698 people in Kolkata for not wearing masks, a senior officer said.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and urged people to wear masks, maintain social distancing norms and use sanitisers.

Meanwhile, with Remdesivir getting approval for emergency usage for COVID-19 patients, the state health department on Saturday asked nursing homes and hospitals not to give a prescription for the drug to a patient but to arrange it for them.

The department also said that the drug should only be supplied to hospitals by the manufacturing companies or their vendors and cannot be sold to patients.

The department said in an order that it has been observed that the drug is used indiscriminately ''which is not only appropriate but has also created an artificial crisis in the market''.

''It must be noted that all COVID cases do not qualify for use of Remdesivir. It has been found that roughly 10-20 per cent of all the COVID cases fulfil the criteria for treating with the drug. It should be used after a shared decision on a case-to-case basis,'' the order said.

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal govt shuts down schools from Apr 26 amid soaring COVID cases

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said on Saturday.The internal examinations held so far in the g...

UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for concrete multilateral solutions

In his message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres pointed out that this needs to go far beyond the pandemic and must be based on common action across borders, for the good...

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021