Left Menu

4 held as French seek motive in deadly police station attack

French authorities have detained a fourth person as anti-terrorism investigators questioned three others, seeking to establish a motive and uncover any possible ties to extremism after a police official was fatally stabbed at a police station outside Paris.French police killed the Tunisian suspect in the Friday slaying of an unarmed administrative employee at the entrance of her police station in the town of Rambouillet.

PTI | Rambouillet | Updated: 25-04-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 02:08 IST
4 held as French seek motive in deadly police station attack

French authorities have detained a fourth person as anti-terrorism investigators questioned three others, seeking to establish a motive and uncover any possible ties to extremism after a police official was fatally stabbed at a police station outside Paris.

French police killed the Tunisian suspect in the Friday slaying of an unarmed administrative employee at the entrance of her police station in the town of Rambouillet. The suspect's father is among the four currently held, a judicial official said. A couple who had housed the suspect at one point and a member of his entourage, who was detained Saturday, also were being questioned.

The victim, a National Police employee, had left the station to extend her time on a parking meter and was followed into the entry area by the attacker, who was shot to death by a police officer.

The attack jolted the French government into taking a deeper look at new steps needed to protect police officers. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is to present a bill shortly giving new teeth to an anti-terrorism law, the national intelligence coordinator, Laurent Nunez, said Saturday on BMFTV.

“(Police) know we have a difficult fight against Islamist terrorism ... the fight won't stop tomorrow or the next day,” Darmanin said after meeting with police in the Brittany town of Quimper, which he was visiting.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, visited the family of the victim, a 49-year-old identified only as Stephanie. She lived in Thoiry, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Rambouillet. The president's office said he wanted “to show support and solidarity with the family ... very upset and very dignified.” A steady stream of people bearing flowers handed the bouquets to police officers in Rambouillet who were guarding the blocked-off street where the station sits.

The attacker entered France illegally in 2009 and was given residency papers in 2020, a judicial official said.

The attacker had staked out the police station ahead of time, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-France Ricard said. The preparation, along with statements he said during the attack and the targeting of a police official, prompted the national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office to take over the investigation.

The 37-year-old suspect, identified by French officials as Djamel G., had no criminal record or record of radicalisation, French media reported. But witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar!” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack, said the judicial official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Infrequent Facebook and Instagram posts from accounts thought to have belonged to the suspected attacker, who spells his name Jamel, hinted at a man who waffled over the years about his allegiances but had with no overt ties to an extremist ideology. The US-based SITE Intelligence Group uncovered the accounts, in which he described himself as a Tunisian from Msaken, near the eastern coastal town of Sousse.

The judicial official confirmed to The Associated Press that the name associated with the accounts “appears” correct, but in keeping with French practice, the official would not confirm the attacker's full name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Eleven Serie A clubs call for Italy's three ESL teams to be punished

Eleven Serie A clubs have called for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus to face consequences for their involvement in the failed European Super League project. AS Roma, Torino, Bologna, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Benevento, Crotone...

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazils northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said i...

Soccer-English leagues announce social media boycott in stand against online racism

Englands football authorities have joined forces to announce a social media boycott next weekend in response to continued online racist abuse of players. The boycott will take place across a full fixture programme in the mens and womens pro...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanaticPedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021