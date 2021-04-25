At least 10 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital - medical sources

At least 10 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital - medical sourcesReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 25-04-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 03:00 IST
At least 10 people were killed and another 30 injured in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad on Saturday, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.
The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)