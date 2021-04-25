Left Menu

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio program, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection.

"I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said. "To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production, etc," he said.

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," he added. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

