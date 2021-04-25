Left Menu

Amarinder Singh urges Harsh Vardhan to increase Punjab's Liquid Oxygen qouta to 250 MT daily

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday informed that he has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase state's quota for Liquid Oxygen to 250 MT daily to curb the COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:25 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday informed that he has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase state's quota for Liquid Oxygen to 250 MT daily to curb the COVID-19 cases in the state. He wrote to the Minister and sought his urgent intervention into the matter.

"Wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday, requesting him to increase Punjab's Liquid Oxygen quota to 250 MT daily due to continuous surge of coronavirus cases along with inflow of patients from other states. Seek your urgent personal intervention in this regard," the Chief Minister tweeted. Earlier, Captain Amarinder has written to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister seeking smooth inflow of oxygen supplies.

"Faced with shortage of medical oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier also wrote a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supplies, with at least 120 MT daily allocation for the state," the Chief Minister Office tweeted on April 21. Punjab reported 46,565 active cases of Covid-19 today while 8,356 people have been succumbed to the virus, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

