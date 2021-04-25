Green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

District magistrates in Jammu region have been directed to ensure green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The directions were passed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer at a meeting here to review the status of availability of medical oxygen supply to government hospitals, the spokesman said.

He said Mission Director, NHM, Yasin Choudhary apprised the meeting about the availability, demand and supply position of oxygen cylinders in various health care institutions of Jammu division.

The divisional commissioner has already constituted a committee headed by Controller Drug, J&K, and consisting of Joint Controller Legal Metrology Jammu, Controller Stores Directorate Health services Jammu and Joint Director Industries and Commerce to seek reports of production by eight private medical oxygen supply firms operating in industrial estates of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur and to ensure the supply of oxygen to various districts.

The divisional commissioner directed the committee to rationalize the demand and supply of cylinders to various health care institutions according to the requirement and occupancy, the spokesman said. Diversion of oxygen for any non medical or Industrial purposes has already been prohibited by the divisional administration.

The divisional commissioner also directed deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that empty cylinders in the districts be filled on priority and timely, the spokesman said. He said deputy commissioners were also directed to conduct regular visits and check the medical oxygen supply agencies and ensure 24x7 power supplies in these oxygen manufacturing units. The divisional commissioner has directed district magistrates concerned to periodically review the same in view of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and to facilitate movements of vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, the spokesman said.

He also reviewed in detail the status of oxygen generation plants which are to be installed in 17 health care facilities across the Jammu division. Officers apprised the meeting about the present status of each plant and said work on all oxygen generation plants is in progress and most of these would start functioning within fixed timelines. The divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to monitor and expedite civil and power supply related works on oxygen generation plants in their respective districts and ensure their timely completion to cater the demand of oxygen. “The upcoming oxygen generation plants will help in augmenting bed capacities in districts for successful treatment of COVID-19 positive patients”, Langer said.

