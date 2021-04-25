Left Menu

Green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

The divisional commissioner has directed district magistrates concerned to periodically review the same in view of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and to facilitate movements of vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, the spokesman said.He also reviewed in detail the status of oxygen generation plants which are to be installed in 17 health care facilities across the Jammu division.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:01 IST
Green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

District magistrates in Jammu region have been directed to ensure green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The directions were passed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer at a meeting here to review the status of availability of medical oxygen supply to government hospitals, the spokesman said.

He said Mission Director, NHM, Yasin Choudhary apprised the meeting about the availability, demand and supply position of oxygen cylinders in various health care institutions of Jammu division.

The divisional commissioner has already constituted a committee headed by Controller Drug, J&K, and consisting of Joint Controller Legal Metrology Jammu, Controller Stores Directorate Health services Jammu and Joint Director Industries and Commerce to seek reports of production by eight private medical oxygen supply firms operating in industrial estates of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur and to ensure the supply of oxygen to various districts.

The divisional commissioner directed the committee to rationalize the demand and supply of cylinders to various health care institutions according to the requirement and occupancy, the spokesman said. Diversion of oxygen for any non medical or Industrial purposes has already been prohibited by the divisional administration.

The divisional commissioner also directed deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that empty cylinders in the districts be filled on priority and timely, the spokesman said. He said deputy commissioners were also directed to conduct regular visits and check the medical oxygen supply agencies and ensure 24x7 power supplies in these oxygen manufacturing units. The divisional commissioner has directed district magistrates concerned to periodically review the same in view of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and to facilitate movements of vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, the spokesman said.

He also reviewed in detail the status of oxygen generation plants which are to be installed in 17 health care facilities across the Jammu division. Officers apprised the meeting about the present status of each plant and said work on all oxygen generation plants is in progress and most of these would start functioning within fixed timelines. The divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to monitor and expedite civil and power supply related works on oxygen generation plants in their respective districts and ensure their timely completion to cater the demand of oxygen. “The upcoming oxygen generation plants will help in augmenting bed capacities in districts for successful treatment of COVID-19 positive patients”, Langer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Babul Supriyo tests positive for COVID

Union Minister Babul Supriyo Sunday informed that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID and hence he wont be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.He, however, said mental...

Sero-positivity 'lower' in smokers & vegetarians, says CSIR survey

Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity, while those with blood group O may be less susceptible to coronavirus, according to a survey by a top research body.The pan-India serosurvey, conducted by the Council of Scien...

Gambhir says his foundation would distribute Fabiflu, oxygen cylinders across Delhi

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has p...

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021