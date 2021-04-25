Left Menu

Twitter says it will continue to remove misleading narratives on COVID-19 vaccines

Tweets that advance harmful, false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed from the platform, informed a Twitter spokesperson on Sunday after several tweets on India's COVID-19 response were removed from the microblogging site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:12 IST
Twitter says it will continue to remove misleading narratives on COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tweets that advance harmful, false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed from the platform, informed a Twitter spokesperson on Sunday after several tweets on India's COVID-19 response were removed from the microblogging site. "...We will label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines. Tweets which advance harmful false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed," the spokesperson said.

As per the microblogging website's updated blog, labels will appear in set display language and may link to curated content and official public health information or the Twitter Rules. "Our goal with these product interventions is to provide people with additional context and authoritative information about COVID-19," the blog read.

They also informed about the use of the strike system, similar to their recent update to the Civic Integrity Policy. Repeated violations of the COVID-19 policy are enforced on the basis of the number of strikes. One strike will not result in account-level action, two strikes and three strikes will enforce a 12-hour account lock. Four strikes will be met with a seven-day account lock, and the person with five or more strikes will be permanently suspended.

The spokesperson for Twitter further informed that users whose content had been was withheld were notified so that they are aware that action had been taken in response to a legal request from the Central government. "Ahead of withholding the content, we have notified the account holders so that they're aware that the action has been taken in response to a legal request from the Government of India," the spokesperson said, adding that "Twitter is committed to the principles of openness, transparency, details of the requests.

The spokesperson further said that when a valid legal request is received, it is reviewed under both the Twitter Rules and local law. "If found in violation, the content is removed from the service," he added. "If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only," Twitter added.

The spokesperson also stated that Twitter is committed to the principles of openness, transparency, details of the requests to withhold content that have been published on Lumen. "In all cases, we notify the account holder directly so they're aware that we've received a legal order pertaining to the account. We notify the user(s) by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available," Twitter said.

The spokesperson further said that misinformation is tackled based on the highest potential for harm and COVID-19 misinformation is being tackled using a combination of product, technology, and human review. This comes after India is experiencing a record surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, with over three lakh cases for the past few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

Germanys Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europes largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The ...

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021