Kerala polls: Two police officers suspended for violation of Model Code of Conduct
Two police officers have been suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram range for violation of model code of conduct during the assembly polls held on April 6 in the state.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:32 IST
Two police officers have been suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram range for violation of model code of conduct during the assembly polls held on April 6 in the state. Harish, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Malayankeezhu police station was suspended for allegedly canvassing and distributing slips in support of a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.
While, Ajith, another officer from Neyyatinkara police station, has been punished on the same charges of canvassing on social media for a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Elections in Kerala were held in a single-phase on April 6 and the state witnessed a voter turnout of around 70 per cent. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
