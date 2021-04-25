UP govt passes several new orders to tackle COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday ordered that no fees will be taken for cremating people who died due to COVID-19.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday ordered that no fees will be taken for cremating people who died due to COVID-19. The UP government has also ordered to provide masks to the poorer section of the state, free of cost.
In case there is a shortage of beds in government hospitals, the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be done at a private hospital for which the government will provide full reimbursement, as per a statement from the government. The state government has fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act, read the new guideline.
The government statement also mentioned that the COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day. The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days, declared the UP government.
Remdesivir injections will be provided free of cost to COVID-19 patients at government hospitals, it stated. Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,88,144 active COVID-19 cases. 10,959 patients have died due to this deadly virus since its onset. (ANI)
