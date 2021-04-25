COVID-19 claims three lives in Mumbai police force in 2 weeks

COVID-19 claims three lives in Mumbai police force in 2 weeksPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:56 IST
With the death of a constable in Mumbai due to COVID-19, the virus has claimed the lives of three police personnel within two weeks, an official said on Sunday.
The 46-year-old constable attached to Chunabhatti police station succumbed to the infection on Saturday, he said.
He was a diabetic and undergoing treatment at a Navi Mumbai-based hospital, the official said.
Earlier, a constable attached to J J Marg police station and a police sub inspector from Vakola police station died to COVID-19 in the last few days.
