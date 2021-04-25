Left Menu

All paid public parks closed across J&K amid spike in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:25 IST
All paid public parks closed across J&K amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced the closure of all paid public parks till further orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) also extended the night curfew from two hours within the municipal limits and urban local body limits in all the 20 districts, the officials said.

“On account of the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, the SEC in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, hereby, orders that all paid public parks shall remain closed for visitors till further orders,” SEC Member-Secretary Simrandeep Singh said.

He said the SEC also extended the timing of the night curfew within the municipal limits and urban local body limits of all districts from 8 pm to 6 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am.

On April 8, the administration had ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021