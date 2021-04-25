All paid public parks closed across J&K amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced the closure of all paid public parks till further orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) also extended the night curfew from two hours within the municipal limits and urban local body limits in all the 20 districts, the officials said.

“On account of the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, the SEC in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, hereby, orders that all paid public parks shall remain closed for visitors till further orders,” SEC Member-Secretary Simrandeep Singh said.

He said the SEC also extended the timing of the night curfew within the municipal limits and urban local body limits of all districts from 8 pm to 6 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am.

On April 8, the administration had ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday.

