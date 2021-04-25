Two men held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Ghaziabad

Police raided godowns in different locations of the district on Sunday and arrested two men in an ongoing special drive to check the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders, officials said.

A joint team of the Crime Branch and district police team raided godowns located in Kaila Bhatta and Hindon Vihar colony in Ghaziabad.

Police teams raided a house and arrested Akil Saifi where 39 oxygen cylinders were recovered. Upon questioning, he gave the names and addresses to the teams involved in black marketing, City Superintendent (1st) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

Upon getting the inputs from Saifi, police conducted a search and arrested Javed where they seized 38 oxygen gas cylinders. The two men told the police that they were charging between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per cylinder.

In total, police have recovered 101 cylinders out which 30 were filled and th others were empty, the SP added.

