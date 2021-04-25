Left Menu

Govt says infra "might not be able to cope" with rising COVID cases, suggests measures for states

Noting that existing infrastructure might not be able to cope with the surge in COVID cases, the Centre on Sunday suggested that states should identify geographies with higher positivity or bed occupancy rate, and take local containment measures for 14 days.Local containment will primarily focus on restricting intermingling of people and on three strategic areas of intervention, which include containment, clinical management and community engagement, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:35 IST
Govt says infra "might not be able to cope" with rising COVID cases, suggests measures for states

Noting that existing infrastructure “might not be able to cope'' with the surge in COVID cases, the Centre on Sunday suggested that states should identify geographies with higher positivity or bed occupancy rate, and take local containment measures for 14 days.

Local containment will primarily focus on restricting intermingling of people and on three strategic areas of intervention, which include containment, clinical management and community engagement, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Noting that a very high number of daily new COVID cases being reported for the past few days, the Centre said there is an urgent need for states to consider strict COVID management and control measures to bring the situation under control.

''The existing infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge, it has been stressed,” the statement reads. In this regard a letter has been written to health secretaries of all states by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Underlining the need for “prompt and targeted action” focused on specific areas to flatten the current curve, the Centre suggested that states ,identify those areas which are having “test positivity of 10 per cent or more in last week or more than 60 per cent of oxygen supported or ICU beds are occupied.” “Districts fulfilling any one of the above two criteria are to be considered for taking intensive action and local containment measures. Local containment primarily focused on restricting intermingling of people for a period of 14 days to break the chain of transmission by duly following epidemiological principles,” the Health Ministry said.

Elaborating the local containment measures, the Centre said it will essentially focus on containment, clinical management and community engagement. Identification of areas for local containment should be a dynamic exercise aiming to break and suppress the chain of transmission of COVID and save precious lives in areas reporting higher surge in cases and deaths and exhibiting overstretched healthcare systems, it said. The Centre has also suggested a monitoring mechanism for states in this regard. As the situation is dynamic, a daily review should be taken up at the highest levels in the state, it said. The Centre also said local administration shall decide the duration of the night curfew hours and issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.The Centre also said local administration shall decide the duration of the night curfew hours and issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021