Left Menu

Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

The anger spilled over into the occupied West Bank, which saw protests in solidarity with East Jerusalemites, and dozens of rockets fired by Palestinian militant groups from Gaza into Israel. Violence peaked on Thursday when Palestinian medics said 100 people were injured as Israeli police arrested more than 50 protesters, even as hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis marched through central Jerusalem towards Damascus Gate chanting: "Death to Arabs".

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 03:29 IST
Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month.

Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags. Amid the celebratory scenes that went on into Monday morning, Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority, criticised what he called the "mistaken" decision to put the metal barricades up in the first place.

"The decision to reopen is right," he told Reuters outside Damascus Gate. "It is a good decision in the right direction, but they should stop attacking Palestinians." The clashes followed the start of Ramadan on April 13 and laid bare simmering tensions in the holy city.

There were confrontations between stone-throwing youths and police in riot gear trying to disperse them, using horses and vehicles spraying foul-smelling skunk water. The anger spilled over into the occupied West Bank, which saw protests in solidarity with East Jerusalemites, and dozens of rockets fired by Palestinian militant groups from Gaza into Israel.

Violence peaked on Thursday when Palestinian medics said 100 people were injured as Israeli police arrested more than 50 protesters, even as hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis marched through central Jerusalem towards Damascus Gate chanting: "Death to Arabs" . It subsided over the weekend, and videos on Sunday shared on social media showed Palestinians taking down the barriers after evening Ramadan prayers, although Israeli police said they ordered their removal in light of the "unprecedented events" of recent days.

"It was ordered to remove the barriers after consultations with religious authorities, local leaders and shop owners,” an Israeli Police spokesman told Reuters. He said the decision was taken “to ensure peace and security for all” in Jerusalem. APPEALS FOR CALM

Measures to ease the tensions came after international appeals for calm, amid fears that the clashes could escalate out of control given Jerusalem's status as a key fault line in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The immediate cause of the dispute was Palestinian anger at an Israeli police decision to prevent crowds from gathering outside the gate, a historic landmark.

Meanwhile, Israelis were angered by videos on social media purporting to show Palestinian youths striking ultra-Orthodox Jews in the city, drawing calls by far-right politicians for tougher police action. Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem in a 1967 war, later annexing it unilaterally. The Israeli government regards the whole city as the eternal and indivisible capital of the country, although that is not recognised internationally.

Palestinians feel equally strongly, saying that East Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state. Hussein Hamayel, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, said the outcome "proved the strength and composure of our great people" against Israel, its military and settlers.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem also hailed it as a victory. “The youth of Jerusalem forced the occupation to remove the checkpoints,” Qassem told Reuters. The Israeli military said late on Sunday that Palestinian militants had fired another rocket towards Israel, but that it fell short and exploded in Gaza.

Israel said that because of the continuing rocket fire, it would restrict the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip to 9 nautical miles from 15 starting at 6 a.m. and until further notice. (Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Rami Ayyub, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Writing by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Peter Cooney)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Red carpet makes a comeback at history-making Oscars

The red carpet is back. After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be canceled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned on Sunday strutting their stuff, live and in person, on perhaps the mos...

Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout

Rangers were knocked out in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 defeat on penalties after St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark set up a last-gasp extra-time equaliser and saved two penalties in the shootout to end the Glasgow sides hopes...

Brazil registers 1,305 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Brazil registered 1,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 tota...

Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

Canadas health department said on Sunday the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021